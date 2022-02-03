Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sensata Technologies worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 243,035 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 185,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

