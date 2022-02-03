Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 4.2%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 161,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,894,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Senseonics by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

