Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 190,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

SERA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,844,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

