ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $570.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.25. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

