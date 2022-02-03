SF Capital Achieves Market Cap of $74,193.07 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $74,193.07 and approximately $440.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

