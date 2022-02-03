Share Buyback Plan Declared by New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Board of Directors

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NYT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 2,027,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,817. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.