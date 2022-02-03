Share Buyback Plan Declared by New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Board of Directors

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
NYT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 2,027,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,817. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.78.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.
About New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
