Share Buyback Plan Declared by Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.35. 3,661,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

