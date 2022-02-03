Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.54. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 745,299 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

