Shiba Inu (SHIB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $444.40 Million

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $11.14 billion and approximately $444.40 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.