ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $248,419.71 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.85 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

