Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.83

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.83 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 143.99 ($1.94). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.87), with a volume of 83,154 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.33.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

