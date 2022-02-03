Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drops By 13.7%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 16,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.92. The company had a trading volume of 321,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

