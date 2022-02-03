Short Interest in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Drops By 14.3%

Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Abri SPAC I has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

