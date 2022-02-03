Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expands By 23.6%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $487.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.