Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expands By 23.2%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $505.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.48. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

