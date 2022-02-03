Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases By 24.1%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NYSE:PINE remained flat at $$19.43 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.62 million, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

