Short Interest in Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Declines By 14.9%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIAN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. Cian has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

