Short Interest in Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Declines By 14.9%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CIAN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. Cian has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $18.71.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Cian
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
