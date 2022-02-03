Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rises By 24.7%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

