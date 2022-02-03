Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Increases By 27.6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 626,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of CLH opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $79.77 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

