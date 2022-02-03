Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Declines By 15.1%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 8,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

