Short Interest in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Expands By 23.7%

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EJF Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. EJF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

