Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expands By 27.3%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,017,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.