Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Decreases By 15.2%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

NYSE FBHS traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

