Short Interest in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Increases By 23.8%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

