Short Interest in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Decreases By 15.4%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hanger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hanger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hanger by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HNGR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 71,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $677.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.36. Hanger has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanger will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.