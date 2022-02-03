Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Increases By 27.6%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

