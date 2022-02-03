Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Grows By 27.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

