Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Rises By 23.5%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KIKOF remained flat at $$78.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. Kikkoman has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.