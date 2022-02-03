Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Rises By 23.9%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $482.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.