Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Increases By 24.1%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MedTech Acquisition by 4,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTAC remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,975. MedTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

