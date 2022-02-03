Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Rises By 39.3%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ML traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,086. MoneyLion has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.