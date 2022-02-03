Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Expands By 27.4%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.