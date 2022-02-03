Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Drops By 15.2%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 808,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,286.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJF remained flat at $$67.59 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. Randstad has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

