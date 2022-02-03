Short Interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Grows By 23.3%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 27,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,327.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 492,587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.