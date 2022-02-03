Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Increases By 23.9%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQL remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Thursday. 37,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get SeqLL alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeqLL stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.