Short Interest in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Declines By 14.8%

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIERU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,581,000.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.08.

