Short Interest in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Grows By 24.1%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 762,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE SKE traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 53,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skeena Resources stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

