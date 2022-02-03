Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

