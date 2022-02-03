Shutterstock (SSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSTK opened at $93.76 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,973 shares of company stock worth $19,570,915 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

