Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.59

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.59 and traded as low as C$14.56. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 250,984 shares.

SIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$982.79 million and a PE ratio of 135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.07.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.