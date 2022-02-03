SifChain (erowan) Price Hits $0.0728 on Exchanges

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. SifChain has a total market capitalization of $42.47 million and $283,972.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SifChain has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One SifChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00112894 BTC.

About SifChain

SifChain (erowan) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,240,459,123 coins and its circulating supply is 583,218,854 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

