Signify Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,889 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 684% compared to the average daily volume of 879 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

SGFY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 119,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,615. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

