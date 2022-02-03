Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Raised to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was upgraded by Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $34.91 on Thursday. Sika has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

