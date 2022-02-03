Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,993 shares during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 2.00% of Silence Therapeutics worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

