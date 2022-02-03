SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) will post sales of $68.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I will report full year sales of $230.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.25 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SBEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SBEA stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,499,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,700,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,321,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.