Sinclair Broadcast Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the typical volume of 368 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,730,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

