Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,076,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,716,637. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

