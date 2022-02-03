Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 22,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.48.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.