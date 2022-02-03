Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

