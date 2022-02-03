Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 89031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. decreased their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

